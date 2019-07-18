CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Contrasting side by side

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00 NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Its competitor NuCana plc’s Current Ratio is 15 and its Quick Ratio is 15. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NuCana plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $19.78, while its potential upside is 207.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares and 38.9% of NuCana plc shares. Insiders held 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8% NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than NuCana plc

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats NuCana plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.