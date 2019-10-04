CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 50.58M -1.31 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.01 7.21M -1.71 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 883,339,154.73% -38.6% -35.6% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 988,483,685.22% -100.5% -88%

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 183.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $17.5, with potential upside of 252.82%.

Institutional investors held 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares and 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.74%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.