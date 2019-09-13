CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Comparing side by side

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.23 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Its competitor Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.33 is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 204.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.51% and 5.5%. 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Novan Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.