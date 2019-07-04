CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) Comparison side by side

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 48 82.67 N/A -1.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2%

Risk and Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.75 beta, while its volatility is 75.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MyoKardia Inc.’s 2.27 beta is the reason why it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MyoKardia Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 178.98% at a $19.78 average price target. Meanwhile, MyoKardia Inc.’s average price target is $85, while its potential upside is 66.15%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than MyoKardia Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.7% and 81.5%. About 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8% MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 64.8% stronger performance while MyoKardia Inc. has -2.74% weaker performance.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors MyoKardia Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.