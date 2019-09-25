CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and MyoKardia Inc. (:) Comparing side by side

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and MyoKardia Inc. (:) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Risk & Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MyoKardia Inc.’s 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.7. The Current Ratio of rival MyoKardia Inc. is 18 and its Quick Ratio is has 18. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 220.51% at a $17.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.51% and 82.09%. Insiders held roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors MyoKardia Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.