CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3366.83 N/A -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Its competitor Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 225.58% and an $18.33 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, which is potential 67.06% upside. The results provided earlier shows that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. About 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 39.58% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.