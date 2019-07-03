CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00 Merus N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.7. The Current Ratio of rival Merus N.V. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $19.78, and a 181.37% upside potential. Merus N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $21.8 average price target and a 46.51% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Merus N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.7% of Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Merus N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Merus N.V.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.