CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Comparison side by side

Since CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.57 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 demonstrates CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has beta of 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 3.2 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67

$19.57 is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 255.82%. On the other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 31.46% and its consensus target price is $164.56. Based on the data shown earlier, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 88.51% and 95.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.