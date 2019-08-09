CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 88.51% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.60% -35.60% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

With consensus target price of $19.78, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 237.54%. The rivals have a potential upside of 139.13%. Based on the results shown earlier, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 and a Quick Ratio of 18.7. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.