CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Comparison side by side

Since CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. On the competitive side is, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. which has a 13.6 Current Ratio and a 13.6 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $19.78, and a 239.86% upside potential. On the other hand, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 165.49% and its consensus price target is $24. The results provided earlier shows that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.74%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.