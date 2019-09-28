CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Comparison side by side

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 50.58M -1.31 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 35 -0.34 20.18M -3.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 869,072,164.95% -38.6% -35.6% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 57,329,545.45% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

18.7 and 18.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 237.19%. Competitively the consensus target price of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $60, which is potential 84.33% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.74%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.