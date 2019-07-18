CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19.78 is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 209.55%.

Roughly 88.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.