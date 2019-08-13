CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Contrasting side by side

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.49 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.17 shows that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cyanotech Corporation’s 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. On the competitive side is, Cyanotech Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $19.78, with potential upside of 232.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.51% and 27.6%. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.74%. Competitively, 2.7% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.