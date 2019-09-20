CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Comparing side by side

Both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.47 N/A -4.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Volatility and Risk

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.8 beta which makes it 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 and a Quick Ratio of 18.7. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $18.33, while its potential upside is 229.08%. Competitively the average target price of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 20.69% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.51% and 5.1% respectively. 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.