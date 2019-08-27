CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Contrasting side by side

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 85 8.74 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.17 beta indicates that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand, has 1.34 beta which makes it 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

18.7 and 18.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Its rival BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The average price target of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $19.57, with potential upside of 255.82%. Competitively BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus price target of $120, with potential upside of 60.69%. The information presented earlier suggests that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.