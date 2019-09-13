CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Risk & Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 204.99% at a $18.33 consensus price target. Competitively Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $25, with potential downside of -2.46%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.51% and 46.3%. Insiders owned 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.