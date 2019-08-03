CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Contrasting side by side

Since CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 51 3.72 N/A 12.15 5.16

Demonstrates CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk and Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.42 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $19.78, while its potential upside is 226.40%. Competitively the average target price of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $66.33, which is potential 8.29% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.51% and 86.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.