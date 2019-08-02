Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Valuation Declined While Baker Bros Advisors LP Increased Holding by $10.27 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Lafleur & Godfrey Has Cut Its Holding

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 5,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 64,876 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65M, down from 70,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $135.73. About 11.79M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 789,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 5.71M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.79M, up from 4.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 196,589 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 18,708 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. 8,140 were reported by Syntal Capital Prns Lc. 174,995 are owned by Colonial Tru Advsr. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coho Limited accumulated 0.02% or 8,705 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Co holds 1.20M shares. Johnson Financial Grp has 0.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 94,563 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc holds 273,599 shares. Violich Mngmt holds 6.74% or 225,382 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 74,000 shares. Sns Finance Group Limited reported 35,844 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 1.39% or 26,429 shares. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 71,341 shares. California-based Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Ca reported 11,108 shares stake.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,935 shares to 36,320 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 23,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.