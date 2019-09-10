Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stock Value Declined While Opaleye Management Cut Holding by $2.28 Million; Aon Plc (AON) Stock Price Rose While Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Decreased Position

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 3,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 229,827 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.88 million, down from 233,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $193.43. About 631,312 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, down from 725,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.24M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 244,961 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $336.52M for 33.82 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 266,670 shares to 603,030 shares, valued at $171.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 12,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:IMMY) by 78,000 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc by 250,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% negative EPS growth.