Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stock Price Rose While Opaleye Management Has Trimmed Stake; Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreased Holding by $3.09 Million as Shares Rose

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, down from 725,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $438.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 458,050 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 29,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 82,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.99. About 249,518 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 2,668 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 0% or 900 shares. Eagle Boston Mgmt holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 24,487 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Raymond James And accumulated 0.04% or 234,323 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 334 shares. Advisory Services Ltd accumulated 203 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co accumulated 34,373 shares. First Manhattan has 4,054 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc owns 0.73% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 484,429 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 0.04% or 15,969 shares. Caxton Assocs LP has 9,890 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 149,911 shares. 2,963 are held by Raymond James Financial Advisors.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 92.45% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $70.34 million for 33.82 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.61% EPS growth.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,988 shares to 41,599 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 26,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,174 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 15,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 276,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:IMMY).