Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stock Price Declined While Perceptive Advisors Cut Position by $2.45 Million; Centene Del (CNC) Stake Has Upped by Duncker Streett & Company Inc

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 3.86 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.66 million, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 629,596 shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 771.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 27,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 31,380 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 7.49 million shares traded or 60.36% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $445.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,105 shares to 4,182 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,539 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 459,532 were reported by South Dakota Inv Council. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 698,082 shares. Moreover, Agf Invests has 0.89% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.40M shares. Putnam Invs Lc reported 80,888 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.43 million shares. First Personal Svcs stated it has 317 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset owns 3,825 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 389,240 shares. Asset Management One Limited holds 0.06% or 239,856 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Llc reported 351,091 shares or 4.03% of all its holdings. Southpoint Capital Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 5.35% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Intrust National Bank Na reported 0.29% stake. Somerset owns 15,612 shares. Jennison Associates Lc invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 17,000 shares.

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% negative EPS growth.