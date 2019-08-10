Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stock Declined While Dafna Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $698,100; Affinity Investment Advisors Position in Robert Half Intl (RHI) Has Boosted by $1.29 Million

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Intl (RHI) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 55,167 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 35,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $56.77. About 630,973 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 278,811 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 332,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 363,533 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY)

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.96 million activity.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16,645 shares to 50,502 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,458 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Rampart Mngmt Llc reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 144,245 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 2 shares. Barclays Public holds 0.01% or 203,357 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors has 0.01% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 362,293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Financial Corp invested in 1,925 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prns invested in 0.01% or 2,134 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 10,103 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 65,410 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.04% or 72,722 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 8,102 shares.

