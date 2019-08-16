Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stake Maintained by Artal Group Sa; Enbridge (ENB) Shares Declined While Fiera Capital Has Decreased by $6.67 Million Its Stake

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 185,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 3.36 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.83 million, down from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 891,232 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 80,934 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 350,000 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $31.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 638,947 shares to 12.59M shares, valued at $669.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 89,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM).

