Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stake Held by Venbio Select Advisor Llc; Geo Group Inc/The (GEO) Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lifted Its Position

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Geo Group Inc/The (GEO) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 683,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 8.63M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.26M, up from 7.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 544,447 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 272.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 1.98 million shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The institutional investor held 2.70M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.33M, up from 725,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 240,958 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 66,320 shares to 443,602 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecopetrol Sa (NYSE:EC) by 1.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05M shares, and cut its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU).

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “24 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Geo Group: Class action lawsuit alleges ‘inhumane’ treatment at facilities – South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CymaBay +4.8% as Raymond James fades 45% sell-off – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CBAY, MOTS, PRVB, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CymaBay Therapeutics Presents Data in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at DDW 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.