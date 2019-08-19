Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Shareholder Opaleye Management Has Cut Its Stake as Market Value Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Lifted Its Stake

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, down from 725,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 155,225 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $132.12. About 2.04M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V holds 10,728 shares. Arcadia Corp Mi has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Indiana-based Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has invested 3.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Iberiabank Corp reported 80,432 shares. Mairs holds 2.08 million shares or 3.52% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt has 57,713 shares for 2.86% of their portfolio. 10,249 were accumulated by Valley Natl Advisers. Arizona State Retirement System owns 523,194 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.86% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 407,400 shares. Moreover, Guyasuta has 3.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 231,943 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa has invested 2.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Optimum Investment Advisors invested in 0.59% or 12,756 shares. Redmond Asset Lc holds 0.26% or 4,284 shares in its portfolio. Ycg Lc invested in 11,140 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 105,410 shares.

