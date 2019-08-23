Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Share Price Declined While Opaleye Management Cut Holding by $2.28 Million; Papp L Roy & Associates Trimmed Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Stake as Market Value Rose

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 29,441 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 30,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $273.06. About 99,588 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY EPS $6.95-EPS $7.15; 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 18/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4216 After UK CPI, From 1.4274 Beforehand – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET, CFO MAURIZIO NICOLELLI ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION PACT; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.34 BLN TO $1.36 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FACTSET – CO, QUANTOPIAN ANNOUNCED NEW STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP, PLAN TO LAUNCH A DATA ANALYSIS SOLUTION CALLED QUANTOPIAN ENTERPRISE; 10/04/2018 – FactSet Expands Its Data Offering with Launch of Data Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 1.2426 After ECB Announcement, From 1.2378 Beforehand – Factset; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 14% TO 64C/SHR FROM 56C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – FACTSET EXPANDS DATA OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF DATA MARKETPLACE

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30 million, down from 725,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 139,961 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 240,000 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $16.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerecor Inc by 114,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mgmt Rech Incorporated holds 0.11% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Smith Asset Management Grp Inc LP has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Valley National Advisers invested in 0% or 29 shares. Washington Trust Savings Bank accumulated 59 shares. 18,315 were accumulated by Cullinan Associates Incorporated. Geode Limited reported 534,188 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Mufg Americas accumulated 50 shares. Provident Mngmt holds 1.87% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 45,861 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank accumulated 18,501 shares. The Missouri-based Commerce Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Loomis Sayles & LP accumulated 2.97M shares. Bridges Invest holds 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 3,034 shares. Spinnaker invested 0.07% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Colony Group Incorporated Lc stated it has 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,764 shares to 103,859 shares, valued at $14.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.24 million for 27.75 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.