Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Market Valuation Declined While Perceptive Advisors Has Lowered Holding; As Rci Hospitality Hldgs (RICK) Stock Price Declined, Moab Capital Partners Increased by $967,997 Its Holding

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc (RICK) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 56,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.05% . The hedge fund held 253,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 196,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 164,039 shares traded or 106.43% up from the average. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has declined 47.99% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 28/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 07/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality 1Q EPS $1.47; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 25/05/2018 – A Chat With Eric Langan, CEO Of RCI Hospitality; 10/04/2018 – RCI 2Q18 Club & Restaurant Total & Same-Store Sales Continue to Grow; 10/05/2018 – RCI Reports Strong 2Q18 Results; 09/03/2018 – RCI in Compliance with Nasdaq Periodic Filing Requirement; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 3.86M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.66 million, down from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 451,256 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $307.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 160,474 shares to 36,463 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 830,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold RICK shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.41 million shares or 3.58% less from 4.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa, a France-based fund reported 38,358 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) for 129,797 shares. 1,500 are held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 780,645 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 58,729 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) for 80,089 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Moreover, Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) for 19,000 shares. Moab Partners Ltd Com has 253,631 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 382,200 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). State Street reported 157,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake.

More notable recent RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Checking the Performance of 5 Mm-Mm Good Stocks, 1 Year Later – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FINAL DEADLINE ALERT – RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RCI Hospitality loses auditor, files compliance plan with Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Valley National Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Year, Same Old RCI Hospitality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CymaBay And Seladelpar In Phase 3 PBC: The Sprint To The Finish Line – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CymaBay And Seladelpar In NASH: An Aged Wine Ripe For Success – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech News Recap: Key NASH Readout Coming Up For CymaBay Therapeutics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% negative EPS growth.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 646,286 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $27.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Uniqure N.V (NASDAQ:QURE).