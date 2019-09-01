Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Holding Held by Sio Capital Management Llc; Patten & Patten Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Decreased by $615,360

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 7,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 109,898 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 117,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The institutional investor held 239,827 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 187,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 208,726 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 199 are held by Beacon Capital Mngmt. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Corp reported 20,436 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd has 2.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Spectrum Grp has invested 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Llc owns 261,154 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 10.78M shares. Td Asset holds 4.04 million shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.25% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Virginia-based Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust & Comm has invested 3.71% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ar Asset Mgmt Inc has 4.89% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 161,756 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 3,565 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rdl Financial has 6,150 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Eastern State Bank holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 232,391 shares.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,489 shares to 93,648 shares, valued at $13.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 6,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).