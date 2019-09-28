Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Trimmed Holding by $769,755; Westpac Banking Position in Corning (GLW) Has Cut as Share Value Declined

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 109,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The institutional investor held 102,217 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $730,000, down from 212,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 451,256 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 63.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 102,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 58,969 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96B, down from 161,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 3.34 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 139,655 shares to 197,059 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 32,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.51 per share. GLW’s profit will be $359.20M for 15.42 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4,155 shares to 34,454 shares, valued at $1.16B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings.

