Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Holder Dafna Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $698,100; As Oneok New (OKE) Stock Price Rose, Oxbow Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 61.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2,866 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 7,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.41. About 2.38 million shares traded or 19.22% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 278,811 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 332,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 325,338 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS

