Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00 XOMA Corporation 14 11.72 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, XOMA Corporation’s potential upside is 49.25% and its consensus price target is $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 54.2% respectively. 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56% XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than XOMA Corporation

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.