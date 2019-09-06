Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 170.12 N/A -4.65 0.00 Vical Incorporated 7 90.30 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Liquidity

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 36.8 and has 36.8 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 24.7% and 33.9% respectively. 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.