Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

This is a contrast between Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 140.64 N/A -4.65 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Sesen Bio Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Sesen Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Sesen Bio Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.