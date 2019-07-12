Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 70 14.98 N/A -0.79 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s potential upside is 34.64% and its consensus target price is $86.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56% Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.