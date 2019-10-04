Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 23.66M -4.65 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 12 -0.28 36.01M -3.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 218,064,516.13% 0% 0% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 297,112,211.22% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.1. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.