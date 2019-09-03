Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

We will be comparing the differences between Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 153.46 N/A -4.65 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 51.68 N/A -3.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.7% and 22% respectively. 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance while PLx Pharma Inc. has 299.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.