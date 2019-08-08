Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

As Biotechnology companies, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.65 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 8.87 N/A -7.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Neuralstem Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Neuralstem Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.