Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.65 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.98 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival MacroGenics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. MacroGenics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Competitively the average price target of MacroGenics Inc. is $25.2, which is potential 80.90% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 95.8%. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MacroGenics Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.