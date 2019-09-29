Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 23.66M -4.65 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 20 0.64 100.30M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 220,503,261.88% 0% 0% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 492,632,612.97% -37.6% -35.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.1. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.14% are Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.