Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|209.60
|N/A
|-2.36
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-238.9%
Liquidity
0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.7% and 9.2% respectively. 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
