Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.65 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 209.60 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.7% and 9.2% respectively. 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.