Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|65.28
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
