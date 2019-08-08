Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.65 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 65.28 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.