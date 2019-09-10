Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 165.73 N/A -4.65 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.74 N/A -0.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has an average price target of $7.4, with potential upside of 67.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.