Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 244.90 N/A -4.65 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 380.40 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 57.7%. 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.