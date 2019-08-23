Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 154.28 N/A -4.65 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 66 115.14 N/A -2.68 0.00

Demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, AnaptysBio Inc. has 17 and 17 for Current and Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, AnaptysBio Inc.’s consensus price target is $75, while its potential upside is 76.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has weaker performance than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.