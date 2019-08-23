Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 154.28 N/A -4.65 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 48.5%. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.