Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|154.28
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 48.5%. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
