Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

We are comparing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 244.90 N/A -4.65 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 459.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.