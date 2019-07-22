Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 17.88 N/A 0.25 13.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.4%. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.