Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 79.28 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Analyst Ratings

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 114.40% and its consensus price target is $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 14.56% stronger performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.