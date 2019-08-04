Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) Reaches $8.81 Low on Aug, 4; Shorts at BIOELECTRONICS CORPORATION (BIEL) Raised By 51.41%

The stock of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) reached all time low today, Aug, 4 and still has $8.46 target or 4.00% below today’s $8.81 share price. This indicates more downside for the $241.41 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $8.46 PT is reached, the company will be worth $9.66M less. The stock decreased 4.24% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 60,461 shares traded. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BIOELECTRONICS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:BIEL) had an increase of 51.41% in short interest. BIEL’s SI was 26,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 51.41% from 17,700 shares previously. The stock decreased 38.89% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0005. About 536.37 million shares traded or 651.77% up from the average. BioElectronics Corporation (OTCMKTS:BIEL) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BioElectronics Corporation develops and markets disposable, drug-free, pain therapy, and wearable medical devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.96 million. The Company’s products include ActiPatch therapy for over-the-counter treatment of back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; Smart Insole for heel pain relief; Allay for menstrual pain relief; RecoveryRx for chronic and post-operative wound care; and HealFast therapy, a drug-free therapy for healing of muscle and tendon injuries, sores, and incisions in horses, cats, and dogs. It currently has negative earnings.

Soluble Guanylate Cyclase Business of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. comprises sGC pipeline used for the treatment of serious and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $241.41 million. The asset is located in the United States. It currently has negative earnings.