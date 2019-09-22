Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) Reaches $14.54 After 4.00% Up Move; I-ON DIGITAL (IONI) Shorts Up By 4466.67%

The stock of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.60% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $14.54. About 202,342 shares traded or 43.08% up from the average. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $398.70 million company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $15.12 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CYCN worth $15.95M more.

I-ON DIGITAL CORP (OTCMKTS:IONI) had an increase of 4466.67% in short interest. IONI’s SI was 13,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4466.67% from 300 shares previously. With 43,400 avg volume, 0 days are for I-ON DIGITAL CORP (OTCMKTS:IONI)’s short sellers to cover IONI’s short positions. The stock increased 23.75% or $0.019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.099. About 12,000 shares traded. I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONI) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

I-ON Communications Corp. operates as an enterprise-class unstructured data management solution and service provider. The company has market cap of $3.47 million. It offers a content management system; a content deploy server; a mobile contract system; a digital asset management system; an unstructured data repository platform; a ticket admission marketing management platform; an executive dashboard; a content application framework and engine; a SaaS based electronic document management system; a content log analytics system; a content ecosystem; a 2 channel authentication service; and a DLMS/COSEM solution. It has a 7.07 P/E ratio. I-ON Communications Corp. was formerly known as I-ON Communications Co., Ltd. and changed its name to I-ON Communications Corp. in January 2018.

